Wasaga Beach plaza disturbance left man facing impaired charges
Causing a ruckus at a retail store earned one man a drunk driving charge.
Provincial police were called to a store on 45th Street South in Wasaga Beach on Sunday at 6:45 p.m.
The complainant said several people were causing a disturbance at the store.
Shortly after that, police received another complaint regarding the same individuals at another area of the same plaza.
Police located the vehicle and its occupants, and a 43-year-old Wasaga Beach man was arrested and transported back to the Huronia West OPP station, where he was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired.
His vehicle was impounded, and license was suspended. The Wasaga Beach man is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Collingwood at the beginning of November.
