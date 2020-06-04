Advertisement
Wasaga Beach man dead after motorcycle crash in Mono
Published Thursday, June 4, 2020 8:00PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, June 4, 2020 8:03PM EDT
An Ontario Provincial Police badge is seen in this file photo. (File Photo/The Canadian Press)
BARRIE -- A 60-year-old man from Wasaga Beach is dead after his motorcycle left the roadway, police say.
Emergency crews responded to the scene on Airport Road south of 5 Sideroad in the Town of Mono around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Police say the rider was travelling northbound when his bike left the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Traffic Collision Investigation Unit investigating. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP.