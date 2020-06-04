BARRIE -- A 60-year-old man from Wasaga Beach is dead after his motorcycle left the roadway, police say.

Emergency crews responded to the scene on Airport Road south of 5 Sideroad in the Town of Mono around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say the rider was travelling northbound when his bike left the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Traffic Collision Investigation Unit investigating. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP.