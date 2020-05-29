BARRIE, ONT. -- The town of Wasaga Beach is closing several beachfront municipal parking lots to discourage visitors from making day-trips to the area.

"At the request of the Ontario Provincial Police and Ontario Parks, we have made the decision to close most of our beachfront parking lots to deter out-of-town visits," Mayor Nina Bifolchi said.

The mayor says day visitors have congregated near the beachfront over the last few weeks.

"This type of activity is unacceptable and against the law," the mayor added.

Residents will be able to use two beachfront lots, Playland Park Square and Spruce Street, with a parking pass.

"Our residents deserve to enjoy the area they live in as they continue to follow all of the directives," Bifolchi said.

Residents can obtain a municipal parking pass for $28.25 to gain access to the beachfront lots.