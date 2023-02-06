Wanted man busted in Barrie

Barrie police have nabbed a man wanted for a variety of gun-related offences in Rama.

Rama Police Service took Jacob Bruckner into custody Friday after asking for the public’s help in January in locating the 24-year-old man they considered to be armed and dangerous.

Bruckner was charged with a slew of charges, including an attempt to commit murder, discharging and pointing a firearm, unauthorized possession of a gun, as well as uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Madison Alcorn, 28, also wanted in connection with the Jan. 1 gun violence in First Nation Territory of Rama, was arrested in North Bay on Jan. 27. She faces similar charges of possesion of a gun and uttering threats.