Video footage of credit card use leads to arrest

The theft of a credit card captured by video surveillance ended in an arrest.

Provincial police were called early Monday morning after a person noticed their credit card had been stolen from their car parked on Main Street East in Dundalk.

The victim told police the card had already been used in multiple locations.

This led to police obtaining video surveillance video of a possible suspect.

Police located a 54-year-old Southgate man who matched the description and he was charged with possession of property obtained by crime as well as using credit card data.

The accused was released and is scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on May 23.