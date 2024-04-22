BARRIE
Barrie

    • Video footage of credit card use leads to arrest

    An OPP cruiser is seen in this undated file photo. An OPP cruiser is seen in this undated file photo.
    Share

    The theft of a credit card captured by video surveillance ended in an arrest.

    Provincial police were called early Monday morning after a person noticed their credit card had been stolen from their car parked on Main Street East in Dundalk.

    The victim told police the card had already been used in multiple locations.

    This led to police obtaining video surveillance video of a possible suspect.

    Police located a 54-year-old Southgate man who matched the description and he was charged with possession of property obtained by crime as well as using credit card data.

    The accused was released and is scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on May 23.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News