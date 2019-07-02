

CTV Barrie





A collision between a deer and a vehicle resulted in an impaired driving charge for a Kawartha Lakes woman.

Police say the woman hit the deer on Blythe Shore Road on Monday and when officers arrived, they determined the motorist had been drinking.

The 34-year-old woman is scheduled to appear in court next month.

And on Sunday, a Newmarket man was stopped by officers for allegedly speeding.

Police say the 53-year-old man was travelling on Portage Road in Kawartha Lakes when they pulled him over.

The OPP says he faces several charges, including driving while impaired.