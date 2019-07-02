Featured
Vehicle vs deer results in drunk driving charge
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, July 2, 2019 3:48PM EDT
A collision between a deer and a vehicle resulted in an impaired driving charge for a Kawartha Lakes woman.
Police say the woman hit the deer on Blythe Shore Road on Monday and when officers arrived, they determined the motorist had been drinking.
The 34-year-old woman is scheduled to appear in court next month.
And on Sunday, a Newmarket man was stopped by officers for allegedly speeding.
Police say the 53-year-old man was travelling on Portage Road in Kawartha Lakes when they pulled him over.
The OPP says he faces several charges, including driving while impaired.