BARRIE
Barrie

    • Vehicle rolls into drainage creek off Highway 400 in Barrie

    A vehicle rolled onto its side off Highway 400 at Essa Road in Barrie, Ont., on Tues., April 17, 2024. (Source: OPP) A vehicle rolled onto its side off Highway 400 at Essa Road in Barrie, Ont., on Tues., April 17, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    One person was taken to the hospital after their vehicle rolled into a drainage creek off Highway 400 in Barrie.

    Emergency crews arrived at the scene in the southbound lanes, within the construction zone at Essa Road, to find the vehicle on its side in the water.

    The driver, a 37-year-old woman, managed to escape, and police say she suffered injuries described as minor.

    The area was closed for a short time to remove the vehicle from the creek.

    All lanes of Highway 400 have since reopened.

    It's unclear what caused the vehicle to leave the highway. It was raining at the time, but police haven't said if the weather was a factor.

