Vehicle carrying chemicals catches fire in Springwater

Train traffic was temporarily paused through parts of Simcoe County Thursday evening after a vehicle caught fire near the tracks.

Fire officials were called to a vehicle fire on Horseshoe Valley Road, just east of Hwy. 400 around 6:30 p.m. Thursday after a sprinter van caught fire. According to the deputy fire chief, the van was carrying multiple acetylene and nitrogen tanks, which caused some explosions.

No injuries were reported.

Since the van was close to the CP rail line, a hold was put on that line until the fire was put out.

According to fire officials, a mechanical issue is believed to have caused the fire, and it is not considered suspicious.