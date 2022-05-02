Update your waterfront parking pass with the City of Barrie

Civilians rescued from Mariupol steel plant head for safety

Russia resumed pulverizing the Mariupol steel mill that has become the last stronghold of resistance in the bombed-out city, Ukrainian fighters said Monday, after a brief cease-fire over the weekend allowed the first evacuation of civilians from the plant.

Andrii Fedorov hugs his son Makar as they reunited at a reception center for displaced people in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Monday, May 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

