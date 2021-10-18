Unique virtual gala helps hundreds of Simcoe County families afford extracurriculars

Barrie, Ont. -

A unique virtual event will help hundreds of families across Simcoe County who can't afford extracurricular activities for their children.

The 22nd annual virtual gala, An Evening in Your Garden, is accepting donations online until Oct. 31 to offer grants to families.

YouthReach has raised $7,065 of its $50,000 target through help from donors and grants that will help 200 children this year.

The funds raised from the gala will provide opportunities for kids in the community to participate in activities of their choosing.

The virtual event will highlight stories from children and their families who have participated in programs.