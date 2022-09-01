Ukulele groups flourishing along the Highway 11 corridor

They’re not tip-toeing through the tulips as much as they are racing up the highway to get to their next gig.

The three busy Ukulele groups in Central Ontario are now faring well despite the decimation of their groups during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lakeside Ukulele Plus group has been playing together for several years, with other acoustic instruments permitted to play along in Orillia parks at 1:30 p.m. at the waterfront when the weather allows.

“We play and sing for the love of it,” said Joan Randall-Tuck. “We enjoy the settings and we can share our music with others at no cost to anyone.

“People seem to be happy to sing along or just sit and listen.”

With players from Huntsville, Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Orillia and Barrie, some members also join the Ukes at the Wharf group in Gravenhurst and play each Thursday at 2:30 at the Gravenhurst Wharf near the Blue Willow Tea Shop.

New gigs won’t end when the weather cools, however, as the groups will join forces to become the H11Cups (Highway 11 corridor ukulele players) and play at the Long and McQuade store in Gravenhurst beginning Oct. 3.