South Simcoe police have charged two youths after dozens of vehicles were vandalized in Innisfil.

Police say residents on Ireton Street, Glen Cedar Crescent and McKee Court awoke on Tuesday morning to find many of their vehicles had been spray-painted overnight.

Investigators identified 30 incidents and took 21 mischief reports. They collected evidence at each scene.

Police were able to identify the suspects in the following days of the investigation.

Two youths from Innisfil were arrested and are facing multiple criminal charges.