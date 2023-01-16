Two people face drug-related charges after traffic stop in Collingwood

Police display evidence allegedly seized during a traffic stop in Collingwood, Ont., on Sat., Jan. 14, 2023 (Handout) Police display evidence allegedly seized during a traffic stop in Collingwood, Ont., on Sat., Jan. 14, 2023 (Handout)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver