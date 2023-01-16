Two people face drug-related charges after traffic stop in Collingwood

Two people face multiple drug-related charges following a traffic stop in Collingwood over the weekend.

Provincial police say officers stopped a vehicle on Third Street in the early morning hours Saturday and arrested the driver, who was allegedly in possession of fentanyl.

Police say the passenger was on previous releases for drug and weapon charges and wanted on outstanding arrest warrants.

She was also arrested, and OPP says she was found to be in violation of her bail conditions and in possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cannabis.

As a result of the investigation, the OPP charged a 32-year-old Collingwood man with two counts of possession of a schedule 1 substance.

A 29-year-old Collingwood woman is charged with multiple drug trafficking-related offences, failing to comply with her bail conditions, and failing to attend court.

Both accused are scheduled to appear before in court at a later date.