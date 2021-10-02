Two people clinging to life after Mono crash

The aftermath of a two-car crash in Mulmur Township, Ont. on Sat. Oct. 2, 2021 (OPP/Twitter) The aftermath of a two-car crash in Mulmur Township, Ont. on Sat. Oct. 2, 2021 (OPP/Twitter)

Barrie Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

EXCLUSIVE

EXCLUSIVE | Jaskirat Sidhu, the 'Humboldt Driver,' speaks out

W5 launches its 56th season with an exclusive interview with Jaskirat Sidhu and his wife Tanvir Mann as they reveal their deep grief over the Humboldt tragedy and their hopes that they will be allowed to stay in Canada.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

Windsor

London

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver