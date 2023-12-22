BARRIE
Barrie

    • Two outdoor ice rinks are now open in Barrie: Here's where

    Circle at the Centre located at City Hall in Barrie, Ont. (CTV News Barrie) Circle at the Centre located at City Hall in Barrie, Ont. (CTV News Barrie)

    Grab your skates and hit the ice.

    Two municipally-maintained outdoor ice rinks are now open in Barrie.

    Circle at the Centre located at City Hall and Will Dwyer Park Community on Lakeshore Drive ice rinks have opened, weather permitting.

    The City says its staff clears the rinks daily by 10 a.m., including weekends, and shovels are left at the Will Dwyer ice rink for users to keep the ice clear of snow during the day.

    Five other outdoor ice rinks are maintained, including plowing and flooding, by city staff Monday to Friday between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. They include:

    • Heritage Park Pond Rink
    • Holly Community Park Ice Rink
    • Lampman Lane Park Ice Rink
    • Redpath Park Ice Rink
    • Shear Park Ice Rink

    These five outdoor ice rinks have yet to open to the public.

