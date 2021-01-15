BARRIE, ONT. -- A COVID-19 outbreak at Roberta Place is devastating the Barrie long-term care home as cases skyrocket.

Eight residents have died after becoming ill with the COVID-19, and the facility reports the virus has infected 49 residents and 40 staff members as of Saturday.

A spokesperson says a vaccination clinic was set up at the facility Saturday to administer shots to both residents and staff members.

"We are confident that this is a positive step for all those who live and work at Roberta Place, as the vaccination is an added layer of defence against the COVID-19 virus," Stephanie Barber said in a statement.

Debbie Rinas's 90-year-old mother lives at the home. Rinas said she's not only concerned for her mom but also for the staff who are doing all they can as cases spiral.

"The staff, they can't do it all. They're not superhumans," Rinas said.

Barber says staff members from other long-term care homes operated by Jarlette Health Services have stepped in to help.

A team from the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) has been supporting the facility as it tries to contain the stubborn virus, testing staff members.

An infection control team also checked for trouble spots and practices that could leave the door open for the infection to spread. A team from the Canadian Red Cross Team has offered similar supports.

Rinas wants the military to roll in.

"They need boots on the ground to help them with the stuff the nurses and PSWs don't have time to do," she said.

But the province has no intention of deploying the armed forces.

In a statement on Thursday, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Long-Term Care thanked the Roberta Place staff and RVH. It went on to say that the ministry would continue to work closely as partners to stop the outbreak, stabilize the home and bring Roberta Place back to normal.

The outbreak at Roberta Place was declared on Jan. 8