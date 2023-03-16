Two men spotted circling and taking pictures of vehicle in Barrie parking lot

Police are investigating suspicious activity in a Barrie parking lot after a complainant reported seeing two men circling his vehicle and taking pictures.

When questioned by the complainant about what they were doing, police say the two men left the lot at the Walmart on Bayfield Street in what was described as a black Ford F150 pickup truck with mismatched tires and painted or blackened licence plate covers.

It was later discovered the plates didn't belong to the suspect truck.

Police arrived at the scene and say they were able to track down the truck, but as they approached the vehicle, the driver sped off recklessly, preventing police from conducting a safe investigation.

The officers were, however, able to get video and images of the driver and the truck from a nearby fast-food restaurant drive-thru.

Police released two images of a driver they hope to identify after suspicious activity in a Barrie, Ont., parking lot on Wed., March 15, 2023. (Barrie Police Services)

Police confirmed the vehicle is a 2015/2020 Ford F150 Supercab with black steel rims and mismatched tires on the driver's side.

They ask anyone with information to email the investigating officer.