BARRIE
    • Impaired driving charges in Caledon takes two drivers off the road

    File image (Source: AlexRaths/iStock/Getty Images Plus) File image (Source: AlexRaths/iStock/Getty Images Plus)
    A vehicle in a truck yard on George Bolton Parkway caught an observer's attention Friday at 11 p.m.

    Police were called, and it was determined a 49-year-old Caledon man had a blood/alcohol concentration of over 80.

    An hour later, Caledon Ontario Provincial Police noticed a car being driven erratically on Highway 410 near Mayfield Road.

    Officers stopped the car and met with the driver, whom they believed was impaired by alcohol.

    As a result, a 23-year-old Rexdale man was charged with was charged with operation while impaired and a novice driver with blood/alcohol concentration above zero.

    Both accused are scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on August 8 to answer to the charges. Their driver's licences were also suspended for 90 days, and the vehicles impounded for seven.

