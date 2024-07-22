BARRIE
    • Orillia cops bust four for impaired over the weekend

    Various alcoholic beverages are shown in this undated file image.
    Between Friday and Monday, four drivers were arrested and charged with impaired driving offences in Orillia, four vehicles were impounded, and four driver's licenses were suspended.

    A 20-year-old Barrie man was charged with:

    • Obstruct peace officer
    • Public Mischief
    • Dangerous Operation
    • Operation while impaired by alcohol
    • Operation while impaired - 80 plus
    • Fail to properly wear a seatbelt
    • Novice Driver - B.A.C. above zero
    • Driving while under suspension
    • G1 licence holder - unaccompanied by qualified driver
    • Drive a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor

    An 18-year-old Barrie man was charged with impaired driving offences, as well as failure or refusal to comply with his probation order.

    A 26-year-old St. Catharines man was charged with operation while impaired.

    And a 33-year-old man from Orillia was charged with an impaired driving charge and failing to comply with a demand (to take a breathalyzer test).

    If you suspect someone is driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, call 911. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

