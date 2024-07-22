Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after collision in Algonquin Highlands Township

One person has been airlifted to a Toronto hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision in Algonquin Highlands Township.

Provincial police say the crash involving a car and motorcycle happened on Saturday around 5:00 p.m. on Highway 35, south of Seabreeze Road.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 35-year-old man, was airlifted to Toronto with life-threatening injuries.

The road was reopened around 10:00 p.m.

There is no word on any charges at this time.

The investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information or dashcam footage of the collision to contact Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122.