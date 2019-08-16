

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





Two people were killed in a collision in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Thursday.

York Regional Police say the single-vehicle crashed into a tree around 5:30 p.m. on Warden Avenue, just south of Stouffville Road.

The driver, a 24-year-old man, died at the scene while his passenger, a 23-year-old man, died of his injuries in the hospital.

Police are investigating and asking any witnesses to come forward.