Featured
Two men dead after car strikes tree in Whitchurch-Stouffville
Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie
Published Friday, August 16, 2019 11:20AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 16, 2019 11:38AM EDT
Two people were killed in a collision in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Thursday.
York Regional Police say the single-vehicle crashed into a tree around 5:30 p.m. on Warden Avenue, just south of Stouffville Road.
The driver, a 24-year-old man, died at the scene while his passenger, a 23-year-old man, died of his injuries in the hospital.
Police are investigating and asking any witnesses to come forward.