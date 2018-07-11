

CTV Barrie





York Regional Police are investigating after two men armed with handguns allegedly broke into a home in Vaughan after midnight on Wednesday.

Police say the suspects entered the home through a sliding patio door and threatened the homeowner. They fled the house after taking an unknown amount of money.

According to police, the victims, a man, woman and their two adult children were not injured.

The suspects are described as two black men, between 18 and 20 years old with thin builds. They were wearing masks and gloves.

The investigation is ongoing. York Regional Police ask anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.