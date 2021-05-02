BARRIE, ONT. -- OPP is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Caledon that sent one person to hospital.

On Saturday May 1, at 1:15 p.m., officers from the Caledon OPP detachment responded to the collision at Innis Lake Road and Old Church Road.

According to OPP, officers located a white pickup truck and a grey sedan. The initial investigation determined the pickup truck was northbound while the sedan was going southbound when both vehicles collided.

A passenger in the sedan was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries while the driver sustained non-life-threatening injures.

Police did not provide an update on the pickup driver.

An investigation into the crash continues, and OPP is asking anyone with information or camera footage to contact the detachment or provide information anonymously by contacting peel crime stoppers.