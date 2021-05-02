Advertisement
One man in custody following Highway 400 collision
Published Sunday, May 2, 2021 11:16AM EDT Last Updated Sunday, May 2, 2021 12:48PM EDT
A single vehicle collision on Highway 400 south of the Dunlop Street overpass (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News Barrie)
BARRIE, ONT. -- One person is in custody following a single-vehicle collision on Highway 400 Sunday morning.
Police say a white pickup truck was towing a piece of construction equipment and veered into the grass just south of the Dunlop Street overpass.
A 25-year-old Barrie driver was transferred to hosptial with minor injuries. He was arrested after failing a road-side screening test for alcohol impairment.
All lanes of the highway have reopened.
This is a developing story. More to come.