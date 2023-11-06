Two crashes on Highway 400 in Bradford injures 5, including 2 critically

Provincial police say two people are in the hospital fighting for their lives after two separate crashes on Highway 400 in Bradford on Sunday.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said it started just before 3 a.m. when a vehicle heading south at Canal Road left the road and rolled into the ditch, throwing the 20-year-old male driver from the car.

Paramedics found the driver with life-threatening injuries and rushed him to a trauma centre, where police say he remains.

"Investigators do believe that alcohol may have been a contributing factor in this crash," Schmidt stated in a video posted to social media on Monday.

The southbound lanes of Highway 400 were closed for the investigation and cleanup, and that's when the second crash happened.

According to Schmidt, another vehicle travelling south on the highway "plowed through the closure" and crashed into a blocker truck.

"As a result of this collision, two road maintenance crews that were standing outside of their vehicles at the time were seriously injured," he noted.

A 51-year-old woman from Cookstown was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. The other worker suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The occupants of the vehicle that drove through the closure, a 23-year-old male driver and a 27-year-old female passenger, suffered minor injuries.

"It does not appear that alcohol was a factor in the second collision, but when you see flashing lights ahead or a road closure in place, drivers obviously are required and responsible to maintain control of the vehicle," Schmidt added.

The investigation is ongoing in both collisions.