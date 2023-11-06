BARRIE
Barrie

    • Two crashes on Highway 400 in Bradford injures 5, including 2 critically

    Provincial police say two people are in the hospital fighting for their lives after two separate crashes on Highway 400 in Bradford on Sunday.

    OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said it started just before 3 a.m. when a vehicle heading south at Canal Road left the road and rolled into the ditch, throwing the 20-year-old male driver from the car.

    Paramedics found the driver with life-threatening injuries and rushed him to a trauma centre, where police say he remains.

    "Investigators do believe that alcohol may have been a contributing factor in this crash," Schmidt stated in a video posted to social media on Monday.

    The southbound lanes of Highway 400 were closed for the investigation and cleanup, and that's when the second crash happened.

    According to Schmidt, another vehicle travelling south on the highway "plowed through the closure" and crashed into a blocker truck.

    "As a result of this collision, two road maintenance crews that were standing outside of their vehicles at the time were seriously injured," he noted.

    A 51-year-old woman from Cookstown was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. The other worker suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

    The occupants of the vehicle that drove through the closure, a 23-year-old male driver and a 27-year-old female passenger, suffered minor injuries.

    "It does not appear that alcohol was a factor in the second collision, but when you see flashing lights ahead or a road closure in place, drivers obviously are required and responsible to maintain control of the vehicle," Schmidt added.

    The investigation is ongoing in both collisions.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING 'Safe and sound': First group of Canadian evacuees leave Gaza

    The first group of Canadians has left Gaza amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, the federal government announced Tuesday, vowing work continues to get all citizens out of the region where a dire humanitarian crisis continues to unfold.

    opinion

    opinion Tom Mulcair: Trudeau in a tailspin as his carbon tax blows up

    Justin Trudeau has been juggling the climate change file since he took office. After eight years of twirling, there were just too many parts in the air at the same time, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in a column for CTVNews.ca.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News