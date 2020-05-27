Police have laid charges against two people accused of leading officers on a pursuit earlier this week.

Officers were called to a home near the 9th Line and County Road 90 in Essa Township on Monday morning for reports of a break-in.

The OPP says the homeowner woke up during the alleged incident and said a vehicle was stolen from the property.

According to police, that vehicle was abandoned near Highway 27, and the two suspects, a man and woman, ran from officers.

The woman was arrested while police say the man stole another vehicle near 25th Sideroad and drove into Barrie before being stopped by officers at the Public Works Yard on Ferndale Drive.

The man, a 25-year-old from Barrie, and the woman, a 21-year-old from Barrie, face multiple charges, including break-and-enter and vehicle theft.