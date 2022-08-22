Trent-Severn Waterway's Big Chute is suffering shutdowns again

Lock 44 is running at limited capacity due to a hydraulic pump failure.

Parks Canada says Big Chute Marine Railway is closed until further notice. An update of the site's status and how long the repair will take is expected on Monday.

The statement also includes a notice to boaters there is a lack of operators with the necessary training to bring large boats through the waterway due to staff shortages.

In the interim, Parks Canada has placed periodic restrictions on using the locks based on hull size and configuration.

"These restrictions may continue to be required over weekends for the remainder of the navigation season."

Parks Canada notes it is in the process of training staff so they may assist in the traverse of the larger vessels through the Big Chute, but this will take time.