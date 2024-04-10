BARRIE
Barrie

    • Transport truck rollover closes 12th Line in New Tecumseth

    A transport truck lays on its side in a field along the 12th Line in New Tecumseth on Wed., April 10, 2024. (Source: OPP/X) A transport truck lays on its side in a field along the 12th Line in New Tecumseth on Wed., April 10, 2024. (Source: OPP/X)
    Share

    Police closed a section of the 12th Line in New Tecumseth on Wednesday after a transport truck collision.

    The big rig left the roadway east of Tottenham Road and landed on its side in a farmer's field.

    No injuries were reported.

    Police say no other vehicles were involved in the collision.

    The area is expected to be closed indefinitely.

    The driver, a man from Brampton, is charged with careless driving.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News