New photo radar cameras active in 4 locations across Bradford: Here's where

New photo radar cameras are now activated in various locations across Bradford West Gwillimbury.

The Automated Speed Enforcement cameras are up and running in four locations, ready to capture drivers with heavy feet.

Mayor James Leduc said the pilot project will aid in solving a longtime problem in Community Safety Zones.

"Serving on council for over two decades, I've heard many concerns from our residents regarding community and traffic safety. Speeding continues to be the primary issue among our residents," Leduc stated in a release.

Bradford joins several other municipalities, including Barrie, that have installed speed-deterring cameras in recent months.

The new cameras are located on Line 7 between Lallien Drive and Dixon Road, Holland Street West, between West Park Avenue and Professor Day Drive, Professor Day Drive, south of Breeze Drive and West Park Avenue, and Simcoe Road, near Catania Avenue.

"Effective immediately, tickets will be issued to vehicle owners caught speeding in the posted areas," the release added.

After four months of operation, the cameras will be reinstalled at four new Community Safety Zone locations.

Drivers caught speeding through the designated areas will receive tickets for exceeding the posted limit.