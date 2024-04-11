Here's how the City of Barrie is curbing speeding in a neighbourhood near you

With spring comes the return of traffic calming measures in communities across Barrie aimed at pumping the brakes on poor driving behaviours.

Crews are installing temporary speed cushions or speed bumps, in various neighbourhoods.

Motorists will also notice radar speed boards, flexible bollards and planters to reduce speeds and enhance safety.

Temporary traffic calming measures will be installed on select streets in all 10 wards, which will be removed in the fall.

Flexible bollards and planters are expected to be put in place by the end fo the month.

The City also launched a photo radar program to remind motorists to adhere to the speed limits in community safety zones.

The two cameras have been in operation since the end of 2023 and are continually moved to locations deemed problem areas.

The City reported thousands of tickets have been issued since the speed radar cameras were installed nearly four months ago.