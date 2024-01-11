Here's where the City of Barrie is moving its photo radar cameras next month to curb speeders

The City of Barrie reminds motorists to resist the urge to put the pedal to the metal to avoid a ticket with its new speed cameras up and running.

The city's photo radar system has been operational for over a month to help deter speeding in two community safety zones, including Big Bay Point Road near Willow Landing and Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic elementary schools and at Anne Street North near Portage View Public School and École secondaire catholique Nouvelle-Alliance.

Next month, the radar cameras will be moved to new locations deemed problem areas for motorists exceeding the speed limits.

Motorists can expect photo radar to be in place in February at Essa Road near Timothy Christian School and at Ardagh Road near Heritage Baptist Church.

The City says the automated speed enforcement cameras are "just as accurate as detecting speed as traditional speed measurement devices used by police."

A ticket will be mailed to the vehicle's registered owner when it's captured speeding over the posted limit within 30 days of the violation.

"Fines are based on how much the driver was exceeding the speed limit, in accordance with the Highway Traffic Act. Fines are doubled in community safety zones, even if the violation occurs outside school hours," the City noted.