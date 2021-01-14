BARRIE, ONT. -- A man from The Town of the Blue Mountains faces multiple charges following a traffic stop.

Police pulled the vehicle over along Highway 26 in Clearview Township overnight Wednesday after they said it was travelling twice the posted speed limit.

Officers arrested the 44-year-old man and seized various types of cannabis, cash and a cell phone allegedly found in the vehicle.

Police said the driver refused a roadside test.

He faces charges of dangerous driving, refusal to comply, possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling, and racing a motor vehicle.