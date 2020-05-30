BARRIE -- Many business owners along the world's longest freshwater beach are sharing their frustrations after the Town of Wasaga Beach implemented measures to deter daytrippers.

On Friday, the town announced it was closing several municipal parking lots.

As of June 5, Playland Park Square and Spruce Street will stay open, but only for residents with municipal parking passes.

The town does add the changes don't affect the five privately operated lots in the beachfront areas or those serving individual businesses.

The Provincial Park portion of Wasaga Beach remains closed amid the pandemic, as the Ontario Government continues its phased plan to reopen the province.

But resident Bruce Moore said tourists help Wasaga Beach survive, and if they aren't allowed on the beach, why was all the money spent?

"We're spending all this money on the man-made beach, let's get people here," said Moore.

"They're coming from not only Toronto, but Richmond Hill, Aurora, Newmarket, Mississauga, Brampton, wherever, and they are coming here, these are the people we want."

In a press release from the Town of Wasaga Beach, it was stated that the closure of most lots was at the request of OPP and Ontario Parks.

In the statement, Wasaga Beach mayor, Nina Bifolchi says, "Since the arrival of warmer weather, we have seen daytrippers visit our community, congregating near the beachfront in larger gatherings, against provincial emergency orders in place due to the pandemic, and gathering on the beach itself, which is closed by provincial order. This type of activity is unacceptable and against the law."

The mayor does add that when the time is right, "we will welcome day trip visitors back to our community.

But business owners say they are feeling the pinch.

Pedro's Gift Shop owner Dean Prezio says his business relies heavily on daytrippers, and turning them away is the wrong way to do it.

"With no festivals, music festivals or any other festivals going on.. they've all been cancelled," says Prezio. "This should be a very busy summer for everyone down here. People are going to look for something to do. They want to get out, they've been locked out for a while."

Prezio also said that if they don't open the beach up in time for the season, it could hurt business.

"We are relying on the beaches to open up here in Wasaga beach," says Prezio, "if they don't open up, it will be a very big disaster for everyone down here."