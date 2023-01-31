Tottenham library feeds both the mind and the body

The Tottenham Community Pantry runs on the premise: take what you need, leave what you can.

Tottenham’s Pam Kirkpatrick library branch hosts the new emergency food pantry during library hours.

“Our objective is to help relieve food insecurity in our community through providing access to food and personal hygiene products during the library’s operating hours,” said Ashley Boyle of the library.

The program began Dec. 15 in the unused kitchen at the Tottenham branch and it has been well received by the community, Boyle said.

“We pick up fresh produce every day from Vince’s Market – they’ve been great. We have regular (library) patrons that are just doing a donation or doing a shopping just for the pantry,” she said.

Staff at the library believe that ‘food is a basic human right and one of the goals of this project is to foster a space with enhanced opportunity for food access. This means that everyone is welcome to use the pantry without judgment. Clients are free to browse our cupboards without monitoring by library staff. This will protect client dignity and create a positive environment for those in need.’

While Boyle isn’t sure how many people have accessed the kitchen to date, she said on Tuesday alone, they had six families visit the pantry.

“And then they signed up for library cards,” she said.

Donations of non-perishable food and hygiene products can be placed in the labelled drop box located near the circulation desk in the Tottenham Branch.