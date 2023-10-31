Toronto man charged with negligence causing death after crash in Alliston takes stand in Barrie courtroom
The Toronto man charged with criminal negligence causing death following a dump truck crash near Alliston three years ago took the stand Tuesday inside a Barrie courtroom.
Milton Urgiles, the 46-year-old man who described himself as the broker between trucking companies and drivers, gave his account of the events leading up to the crash that killed 53-year-old dump truck driver Denis Garant on September 22, 2020.
Before his testimony, however, Urgiles asked for the opportunity to offer his condolences to the family of Denis Garant, including his widow and son.
"I feel very deeply the loss of this gentleman," Urgiles testified.
Garant was driving the dump truck owned by the company Urgiles worked for, EcuaCan Excavating. The truck, investigators determined, ultimately left the roadway and crashed into a ditch before hitting a tree along the Ajala-Tecumseth Townline.
Urgiles testified the company is owned by his partner Janeth Zambrano, whom he said he's had a strained relationship with due to the case against him. Zambrano had been called to testify against her partner.
She did not bench a warrant for her arrest if she did not appear in court to testify, which was issued by Justice Mary Vallee last month.
During the first two weeks of trial in September, the court heard Garant had texted Urgiles the evening before the deadly crash to inform him of an issue with the truck's steering that needed to be checked. Tuesday, as part of examination-in-chief by his defence lawyer Alonzo Abbey, Urgiles testified he checked the 2006 Freightliner between 8 and 11:30 p.m.
"He mentioned there was a problem with the steering, so I went and checked the truck," said Urgiles.
"I checked it. The tire was fine. Everything was fine with it. And I also checked the back tires in case he hit them."
Urgiles was asked what specific examination he performed.
"I checked the tires, the motor…everything was okay."
He testified he completed a circle check of the truck and then sought to troubleshoot common issues he encountered as a truck driver for many years.
Urgiles testified had he been able to find an issue with the truck, including a defect, he had an obligation to report it to his boss.
"I would have reported it to Janeth. She would've taken the keys out of the truck, and it would've been taken out of service until it was repaired," said Urgiles.
"I told her when I was checking it and when I got home that I hadn't found anything in the truck wrong, and it was all okay."
Urgiles said it was too late in the evening on September 21, 2020, to call Garant to tell him the truck was operational and no issues were discovered.
Urgiles told the court he called Garant at 5:20 a.m. the following day before Garant started work on a job site in the Highway 27 and Finch Avenue area. He had texted Garant that information following Garant's text message about the steering concerns.
Urgiles then recalled what he said to Garant that morning.
"I told him that I checked the truck, the suspension in the front drivetrain and in the rear," he said he advised Garant to come forward if further concerns arose.
"I told him that everything was okay and that he should check it himself and if there was anything wrong with the truck, he should report it immediately."
Phone records entered as evidence showed they spoke several times that morning, including a call for about four minutes around nine that morning.
Two hours later, the dump truck crashed near Alliston, and Garant was dead. Urgiles was charged by police eight months after the crash when investigators ruled the truck crashed due to a mechanical defect.
Urgiles testified both front tires had been replaced about two weeks prior to the crash when the front left tire had blown out on the same truck. Urgiles said he had both tires replaced on September 9 because the front right tire appeared ready to "explode" as well.
"That's what all of us dump truck drivers are afraid of, that a front tire could blow," Urgiles testified.
"I told him to be careful about this front tire."
The Crown will continue its cross-examination of Urgiles in mid-November.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
High numbers of immigrants choosing to leave Canada for greener pastures: study
As the federal government prepares to unveil its immigration targets for the next three years, new research finds immigrants to Canada are increasingly leaving this country for opportunities elsewhere.
No more carve-outs coming, Trudeau tells Canadians hoping for carbon tax pause on all home heating types
The federal government will not be offering any more carve-outs to the carbon pricing policy beyond the plan to pause the tax on home heating oil, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday, doubling down on comments his natural resources minister made.
Israeli airstrikes crush apartments in Gaza refugee camp, as ground troops battle Hamas militants
A barrage of Israeli airstrikes leveled apartment buildings in a refugee camp near Gaza City on Tuesday, and footage showed rescuers pulling men, women and children from the rubble. Israel said the strike destroyed a Hamas command centre set up in civilian houses and an underground tunnel network.
Robert De Niro lashes out at former assistant who sued him, shouting: 'Shame on you!'
Actor Robert De Niro shouted "Shame on you!" as he testified Tuesday in a New York courtroom, directing the comments toward his former executive assistant and vice president who is seeking millions of dollars after accusing her former boss of being abusive.
Don Martin: Poilievre wants a carbon tax election. Here’s why he won’t get it — yet
It’s been 100+ hours of brutal aftermath since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau turned carbon pricing from a national principle into regional graft by lifting the tax on home heating oil and using free heat pumps to buy back the Liberal loyalty of Atlantic Canada voters.
Two Russian-Canadians charged with allegedly evading sanctions, providing US$10M in electronics to Kremlin
Two Russian-Canadian nationals have been charged in the U.S. with sending millions of dollars in semiconductors, integrated circuits and other dual-use electronics to Russia through Brooklyn front companies.
'I am not worried yet': U.S. ambassador says of Canada's unmet defence targets
United States Ambassador to Canada David Cohen says he’s “not worried yet” about Canada’s unmet defence spending targets.
Families of Bernardo victims want Supreme Court to grant access to parole hearing records
The families of Paul Bernardo's victims want the Supreme Court of Canada to grant them access to the serial killer's parole hearing records.
'These are a must win': Raptors aiming to fix issues to avoid furthering losing skid
The Toronto Raptors find themselves in what forward Pascal Siakam calls a "must-win" situation early in the NBA season.
Atlantic
-
N.S. man faces first-degree murder charge after alleged hit and run
A Nova Scotia man who was the subject of an emergency alert after a fatal hit and run on Monday will receive a first-degree murder charge in court Wednesday.
-
N.S. man who allegedly fled scene with axe charged with murder
A Thorburn, N.S., man who fled from police with an axe after allegedly attacking a woman is being charged with second-degree murder.
-
Man allegedly cut Halifax restaurant employee after refusing to pay for meal
A man is facing several charges after he allegedly cut a Halifax restaurant employee after refusing to pay for his meal on Monday.
Montreal
-
Woman suffers 'serious injuries' after being handcuffed by Montreal police
An investigation is underway after a woman suffered 'serious injuries' when she was handcuffed last month by two Montreal police (SPVM) officers.
-
Community activists throw their support behind Quebec common front union strike
Dozens of community organizations decided it was time for them to speak out against the CAQ government ahead of a massive strike by Quebec's public sector unions on Monday.
-
Olympic skier speaks out against illegal fishing, finds salmon carcass in his mailbox
When Jean-Luc Brassard opened his mailbox a few days ago, he made a gruesome, smelly discovery: the head of a decapitated fish, staring back at him.
Ottawa
-
Federal workers still struggling to access benefits after government changes to Canada Life
Della Wilkinson, a retired federal employee, has spent numerous hours on the phone with Canada Life, a frustration shared by many former and current public servants.
-
Ottawa Hospital working to rebuild donated blood stores after transformer fire
The Ottawa Hospital is working to restore its stock of donated blood after Friday's transformer fire at the General Campus led to refrigerators failing.
-
No more carve-outs coming, Trudeau tells Canadians hoping for carbon tax pause on all home heating types
The federal government will not be offering any more carve-outs to the carbon pricing policy beyond the plan to pause the tax on home heating oil, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday, doubling down on comments his natural resources minister made.
Toronto
-
'Code Red': Paramedic union says lack of ambulances a near-daily reality in Toronto
Ambulance shortages in Toronto have become a near-daily reality, the city's paramedic union said after issuing a 'Code Red' on Monday.
-
City staff to explore relocating proposed Ontario Place spa to Exhibition Place
Members of the city’s executive committee have voted in favour of exploring the possibility of building the proposed Therme spa and water park on Exhibition Place instead of Ontario Place.
-
Millions in Hells Angels cash poured into southern Ontario real estate, court documents show
Members of the Hells Angels biker gang put millions gained from an underground gambling ring into cash, cars, a motorcycle and even waterfront land they hoped to develop, according to allegations in court documents.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Witness says thieves jumped counter, stole merchandise at Kitchener jewelry store
Waterloo regional police are appealing for video and witnesses after a jewelry store robbery at Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener.
-
'Hail Mary': Viral video prompts surge of support for Guelph business
A Guelph gas station is thanking the community and the power of social media for saving their business.
-
Crews take down historic broadcast tower as CTV Kitchener prepares to move
As the team here at CTV Kitchener works towards moving to our new location, it’s all hands on deck.
London
-
London police investigate apparent shooting after bullet hole found in home
London police are investigating an apparent shooting after a resident alerted officers to a bullet hole in a home Monday night.
-
LPS reminds public to be safe this Halloween as London hits the streets to trick-or-treat
Trick-or-treaters were out and about early in London on Tuesday night.
-
London police topping list of competing interests as council gets set to deliberate budget
Will more police on London city streets lead to reduced crime?
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario business owner warns others about 'cheque washing' scam after $10K stolen
An Ontario man said a cheque he sent the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) worth more than $10,000 for his maple syrup company was stolen in the mail.
-
Northern Ont. child care worker charged with aggravated assault of five-year-old child
Police in northwestern Ontario have charged a 53-year-old female suspect who worked for an Indigenous child welfare agency with the serious assault of a five-year-old girl in 2021.
-
Parent company defends decision to close Thornloe Cheese as others hope it can be rescued
Operations at Thornloe Cheese needed $10 million in upgrades to keep operating, its parent company said Tuesday in defending the decision to shut down
Windsor
-
'This is your way out': Witness in Windsor murder trial grilled by defence about why she lied during earlier police interview
A key witness in a Windsor murder trial was back on the stand Tuesday, providing bombshell testimony during questioning from the defence.
-
SIU clears OPP officer in Lakeshore incident
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has cleared an OPP officer of any criminal wrongdoing in connection to the injuries a 21-year-old sustained after allegedly taking a firearm from a police cruiser in Lakeshore over the summer.
-
Hospitals affected by cyberattack say stolen patient data may be publicized
Through a joint statement published by five Ontario hospitals affected by a recent ransomware attack, along with their shared IT provider, health officials are warning patients and staff that their data may be published by “the actors responsible.”
Calgary
-
One person dead in southwest Calgary housefire
A man who was pulled from a townhouse fire in southwest Calgary on Tuesday has died.
-
Alberta puts more pressure on Ottawa to pause carbon pricing on home heating
Alberta's governing UCP and opposition NDP don't agree often, but both parties put forth similar motions Tuesday to urge Ottawa to announce more measures to expand energy affordability across the country.
-
Alberta man admits to dangerous driving, fentanyl consumption in crash that killed young couple
A 42-year-old Alberta man admitted to being under the influence of fentanyl and pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing the 2022 deaths of 20-year-old Macy Boyce and 21-year-old Ethan Halford.
Saskatoon
-
Cancellation of Saskatoon green cart contract came as a 'surprise,' company says
The City of Saskatoon is going in a different direction with its green cart program after the company hired to process organics "defaulted" on the contract but the president of the company says he wants to set the record straight.
-
Mother of slain Saskatoon woman hopes arrest leads to 'justice'
Kristen Clark said she was "shaking" when she learned an arrest had been made in connection with her daughter's killing.
-
Sask. youth step up to help after Halloween display vandalized
Prince Albert youth have stepped in to help a family whose Halloween decorations were vandalized.
Edmonton
-
Alberta puts more pressure on Ottawa to pause carbon pricing on home heating
Alberta's governing UCP and opposition NDP don't agree often, but both parties put forth similar motions Tuesday to urge Ottawa to announce more measures to expand energy affordability across the country.
-
Edmonton transit goes to full-time Arc fares starting Wednesday, decommissions older machines
Tuesday is the last day for the Edmonton Transit Service's old-style cash-only vending machines.
-
'It'll be a big hit': Edmonton woman buys giant eyeball as Christmas gift for dad
An Edmonton woman is the proud new owner of a giant eyeball.
Vancouver
-
Burnaby bakery owner wins Food Network's Halloween Baking Championship
Halloween is a big deal at Punk Rock Pastries in Burnaby.
-
Former care aide pleads guilty to 34 charges related to defrauding seniors
A former care aide accused of scamming seniors has pleaded guilty to dozens of charges.
-
BC United pledges to eliminate provincial gas taxes and carbon taxes for heating homes
The Opposition BC United rolled out plans Tuesday to make life more affordable if elected next year. Its plan was focused on fuel.