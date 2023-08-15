Toronto driver faces slew of fines after driving in Orangeville

Two drivers are taking the bus for the foreseeable future.

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police received a tip about a possible impaired driver in the area of Broadway in Orangeville on Aug. 10 around 7 p.m.

Officers located the vehicle and driver a short time later and performed an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, a 53-year-old woman Orangeville has been charged with impaired-related offences.

The next day, police conducted a traffic stop on C-Line in Orangeville for a traffic violation. The officer commenced an impaired driving investigation, and as a result, a 45-year-old Toronto man has been charged with a number of offences, including:

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Identity Theft - obtain or possess another person's identity information

Possession of an identity document

The accused individuals are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville to answer the charges in Aug. and Sept. Their driver's licences were suspended for 90 days, and their vehicles were impounded for seven days.