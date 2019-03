The Canadian Press





The Progressive Conservative government says its plan to fix what it calls the "hydro mess" left behind by the Liberals would save taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars.

The Tories introduced the so-called Fixing the Hydro Mess Act yesterday.

The legislation would bring an end to the previous administration's hydro plan, upload local electricity conservation programs to the corporation that manages the system and overhaul the energy sector watchdog.

The Liberals brought in their Fair Hydro Plan in 2017 to address a public outcry over soaring hydro rates, particularly in rural areas.