Tiny Twp. driver charged with impaired driving and drug possession

A traffic stop on Queen Street in Midland led to impaired driving charges.

Provincial police pulled over a vehicle with a driver and two passengers Friday morning at 7:30 a.m.

Police charged the driver with impaired operation of a motor vehicle. Upon examination of the 37-year-old man, police also discovered what they believed to be cocaine and Fentanyl.

In addition to the impaired driving charges, the Tiny Township man faces two counts of possession of drugs, as well as a driving while under suspension offence.

The accused was held in custody to appear before bail court and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date.

As well, the accused faces a 90-day driver’s licence suspension as per the Ministry of Transportation and a 45-day vehicle impoundment.