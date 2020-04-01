BARRIE -- A crash in Tiny Township on Tuesday evening claimed the life of a 23-year-old woman.

Provincial police say a van travelling north on Simcoe County Road 6 struck a car as it drove from the east into the intersection on the 15th Concession Road, west of Penetanguishene.

An off-duty OPP officer, two off-duty nurses and emergency crews from Tiny Township Fire Service and County of Simcoe Paramedic Services triaged the injured parties.

The driver of the car and another passenger were flown by air ambulance to a Toronto area hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the van suffered minor injuries.

Police are investigating the cause of the deadly crash.