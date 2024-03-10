Tiny Township man raises money for Waypoint Centre through El Camino journey

A Tiny Township man hopes to make a difference in his community by participating in the Camino de Santiago.

Steve Parry will travel more than one thousand kilometres over 40 days by foot while raising money for the Way Point Centre for mental health care.

"I haven't been out of work since university, so the opportunity to disconnect and think about how I can help my community during this walk is really great," said Parry.

Parry will begin walking on March 13, starting in southern France, and he will then walk towards northern Spain to complete his pilgrimage.

More than 100,000 people from all over the world walk the famed Pilgrimage each year, taking different routes between Spain, France, and Portugal.

"It is a really remarkable gathering of people who take part, and I am grateful to be taking part and to have the opportunity to sit and think," said Parry.

Paarry, who serves as vice chair on the board of the Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care, will document his travels each day and while people who wish to support his fundraiser can donate online.

"This is such an extraordinary organization; I think anyone would feel compelled to help an organization that is helping so many people in our community, so it was near and dear to my heart," said Parry.

Parry hopes to complete his Camino in Spain by April 20, 2024.