BARRIE, ONT. -- The Canada's Wonderland vaccination drive-thru site and two other York Region immunization clinics are closing temporarily from April 2 to 5 because of a vaccine supply shortage.

The theme park transformed into an immunization hub and opened on Monday with one hundred cars booked on the first day.

The vaccination site plans to provide up to 1,600 vaccinations per day using modified transit buses with storage facilities on board.

The Aaniin Community Centre in Markham and the Georgina Ice Palace vaccine clinics will also close over the first weekend in April because of a delay in the Moderna vaccine shipments.

Premier Ford blamed the shortage issue on the federal government.

York Region has five other clinics that will remain open at Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital, Maple Community Centre, Cornell Community Centre, Richmond Green Sports Centre and Ray Twinney Recreation Complex.

Meanwhile, York Region residents 65 and older now qualify for the vaccine.

Starting Wednesday, residents who were born in 1956 or earlier can book an appointment for the booster shot onilne.