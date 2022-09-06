Three vehicle crash in Caledon sends two drivers to hospital

Three-vehicle Caledon crash sends two to hospital by air ambulance, Sept. 6, 2022 (TWITTER: OPP) Three-vehicle Caledon crash sends two to hospital by air ambulance, Sept. 6, 2022 (TWITTER: OPP)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How Quebec's election impacts the rest of Canada

Quebecers will cast their ballots on Oct. 3, with the incumbent Coalition Avenir Quebec expected to win another majority government. With less than four weeks left in the election campaign, here's how the race — and the results — could affect the rest of Canada.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver