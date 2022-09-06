Three vehicle crash in Caledon sends two drivers to hospital

Two people have been flown to a trauma centre after a three-vehicle crash in Caledon Tuesday morning.

OPP's Joe Brisebois said the crash happened on Highway 10 between Charleston Sideroad and Old Base Line Road at around 8:30 a.m. near The Grange Side Road.

Brisebois said one man in his 40s was taken by air ambulance to Sunnybrook. Another driver was also flown to Sunnybrook, although age and gender were not yet available.

The road will remain closed for several hours.

OPP are asking anyone with dash-cam footage to contact them at 1-800-310-1122.