BARRIE -- Three more people at Dufferin Oaks’ long-term care home in Shelburne have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus: two residents and one staff member, bringing the total number of cases at the home to five.

Last week two staff members at Dufferin Oaks’ tested positive for the virus. The long-term care home continues to follow safety measures from Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health. Staff members throughout the facility are all wearing masks, and staff members working in the impacted units are wearing full personal protective equipment (gowns, masks and gloves).

A representative from Dufferin Oaks’ says they are working closely with Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health as the situation evolves, and are providing residents with the best possible care they can during these times.