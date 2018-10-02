

CTV Barrie





Three local men are facing multiple charges in connection with what police are calling a ‘targeted kidnapping’ in Midland.

Provincial Police say they were made aware of a kidnapping that occurred during the afternoon on Saturday in Little Lake Park.

Police say the investigation led to the arrest of a 30-year-old Midland man and a 44-year-old man from Tay Township. Wednesday, police confirmed they have now arrested a 19 year old – the third man they were looking for.

All of the accused face kidnapping, violent robbery, and aggravated assault charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.