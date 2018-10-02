Featured
Three men charged in connection with kidnapping in Midland
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, October 2, 2018 7:54PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 3, 2018 4:12PM EDT
Three local men are facing multiple charges in connection with what police are calling a ‘targeted kidnapping’ in Midland.
Provincial Police say they were made aware of a kidnapping that occurred during the afternoon on Saturday in Little Lake Park.
Police say the investigation led to the arrest of a 30-year-old Midland man and a 44-year-old man from Tay Township. Wednesday, police confirmed they have now arrested a 19 year old – the third man they were looking for.
All of the accused face kidnapping, violent robbery, and aggravated assault charges.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.