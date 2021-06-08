BARRIE, ONT. -- The OPP has charged three drivers with stunt driving on Sunday in the Town of Mono, Ont.

According to Dufferin OPP, it received several complaints that drivers were speeding in the area of Airport Road.

Police said the tips led officers to clock three separate drivers excessively exceeding an 80 km/hr zone.

A 26-year-old Brampton, Ont., was found driving 131 km/hr.

A 36-year old from Blue Mountain, Ont., who also happened to have their G2, was caught going 135 km/hr.

Lastly, a 28-year-old Niagara, Ont., driver clocked in at 144 km/hr.

All three had their driver's license suspended and vehicles impounded for one week, according to police.

They are expected to appear in an Orangeville courtroom.