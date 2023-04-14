This Barrie Colts player is headed to the NHL

Ethan Cardwell's game-winning goal in game six not only gave him a hat trick and the Colts a ticket to the second round, but it may have also helped punch his ticket to the NHL.

On Thursday, the 20-year-old signed an entry-level contract with the San Jose Sharks.

"It's what I've been working towards for a while now, so it's pretty nice for the day to come and get it done officially. I'm really excited about it and just looking forward to a long playoff run here with the Colts," said Cardwell.

Barrie Colts Head Coach and General Manager Marty Williamson said he is impressed and proud of the work Cardwell has put in each day.

"I thought he came more prepared this year than I've seen him and really focused in. It just shows that when you work hard, good things happen and for him to sign an NHL contract. It's fantastic."

Cardwell scored 43 goals in 62 games this season and celebrated with family and friends after the announcement.

"[I] couldn't do this without them. Just the love and support I get from them every single day. Making me the player that I am today, it's all come together, and I'm really happy to make this happen for them as well."

It wasn't exactly a fairy tale phone call to get the news because he missed it while in the shower. But, Cardwell said he was humbled when his current Captain, Brandt Clarke, told the team.

"It just describes the type of team we are, and to see that reaction out of them, to see how happy they are for me, it means a lot. I couldn't be here without them, so they were a huge piece in that."

The Colts will take on the North Bay Batallion tonight for game one of their second-round series.

It's a team Cardwell has averaged one point per game this season.

The puck drop is at 7:00 p.m.