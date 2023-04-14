This Barrie Colts player is headed to the NHL
Ethan Cardwell's game-winning goal in game six not only gave him a hat trick and the Colts a ticket to the second round, but it may have also helped punch his ticket to the NHL.
On Thursday, the 20-year-old signed an entry-level contract with the San Jose Sharks.
"It's what I've been working towards for a while now, so it's pretty nice for the day to come and get it done officially. I'm really excited about it and just looking forward to a long playoff run here with the Colts," said Cardwell.
Barrie Colts Head Coach and General Manager Marty Williamson said he is impressed and proud of the work Cardwell has put in each day.
"I thought he came more prepared this year than I've seen him and really focused in. It just shows that when you work hard, good things happen and for him to sign an NHL contract. It's fantastic."
Cardwell scored 43 goals in 62 games this season and celebrated with family and friends after the announcement.
"[I] couldn't do this without them. Just the love and support I get from them every single day. Making me the player that I am today, it's all come together, and I'm really happy to make this happen for them as well."
It wasn't exactly a fairy tale phone call to get the news because he missed it while in the shower. But, Cardwell said he was humbled when his current Captain, Brandt Clarke, told the team.
"It just describes the type of team we are, and to see that reaction out of them, to see how happy they are for me, it means a lot. I couldn't be here without them, so they were a huge piece in that."
The Colts will take on the North Bay Batallion tonight for game one of their second-round series.
It's a team Cardwell has averaged one point per game this season.
The puck drop is at 7:00 p.m.
Top Stories
-
HAPPENING NOW
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Dates of foreign interference briefings revealed, as Telford says she can't 'speak to specifics'
Testifying before a parliamentary committee on Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's chief of staff Katie Telford offered few new insights on the issue of foreign interference, though coinciding documents provided to MPs revealed the dates of high-level intelligence briefings provided on this topic between 2018 and 2023.
RCMP asked to investigate Inuk status enrolment of Kingston, Ont. sisters
The organization that oversees Indigenous status under the Nunavut Agreement is asking the RCMP to investigate the actions of two Kingston sisters and their adoptive mother, following an investigation into their Inuk status.
Biden breaks down in tears during meeting with priest who gave son last rites
U.S. President Joe Biden broke down in tears on Friday after a chance meeting at an Irish church with the priest who performed the last rites on his son Beau, a priest who accompanied Biden during the visit said.
As the Bank of Canada pauses rate hikes, mortgage rates in Canada creep downward
The Bank of Canada says it has no plans to cut interest rates in the near future. But despite this, mortgage rates in Canada have been on a downward trend.
B.C. moves to seize Hells Angels clubhouses in Nanaimo, Vancouver, Kelowna
British Columbia's civil forfeiture office moved Friday to seize assets belonging to the Hells Angels, including three clubhouses in Nanaimo, Vancouver and Kelowna.
BREAKING | Federal government urges city of Ottawa to keep Wellington Street closed, offers to buy it
The federal government has offered to buy a section of Wellington Street from the city of Ottawa with the goal of keeping it permanently closed to vehicles, CTV News has learned.
Official coronation chinaware unveiled
The Royal Trust Collection has unveiled its range of official chinaware marking the coronation of King Charles II. See and read details about the collection on CTVNews.ca/Royals.
CRA has 'no plans' to extend tax deadlines if workers strike
Although members of the union representing Canada Revenue Agency workers have voted in favour of a strike position, the CRA says there are 'no plans' to extend the tax filing deadline if workers walk off the job.
EXCLUSIVE | 'The White Papers': Exclusive report challenges Ukrainian tactics used against Russia
Expelling Russia from Ukraine and bringing an end to the deadly, costly conflict will take more than NATO tanks and the determined hearts of Ukrainian fighters, according to a new report exclusively obtained by CTV National News.
Atlantic
-
Victim's family speaks out after manslaughter charge in death of a Casino New Brunswick manager
A manslaughter charge was laid Friday morning at a Moncton, N.B., courthouse in relation to the death of Rodney Frenette, a manager at Casino New Brunswick.
-
Nova Scotia primary care waitlist moves to online dashboard
The Nova Scotia government is releasing more health data to the public and changing how it shares data about how many people need a family doctor or nurse practitioner.
-
Striking faculty reach tentative deal with UPEI administration
Faculty at the University of Prince Edward Island are set to return to the classroom after almost four weeks on strike.
Montreal
-
Man applies to launch class-action against Hydro-Quebec following ice storm outages
A Montreal man is seeking court authorization for a class-action lawsuit against Hydro-Quebec after last week's ice storm knocked out power to over 1.1 million customers. The suit would represent those in the Greater Montreal region affected by the outages and is seeking $1,000 for each -- meaning it could be worth hundreds of millions of dollars.
-
Quebec sex assault trial for ex-fashion mogul Peter Nygard scheduled for June 2024
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard will stand trial in Quebec on sexual assault charges in June 2024. Nygard, 81, did not appear in Quebec court Thursday when the dates were set for the trial that will run from June 10 to June 18 and be heard by a judge alone.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Terrasse weather on the way to Montreal for the weekend
Montreal recorded its first 20-degree temperature of the year on Thursday and there is more warm weather on the way. An area of high pressure is expected to bring more sunshine, with daytime highs in the low to mid-twenties for the weekend.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Federal government urges city of Ottawa to keep Wellington Street closed, offers to buy it
The federal government has offered to buy a section of Wellington Street from the city of Ottawa with the goal of keeping it permanently closed to vehicles, CTV News has learned.
-
RCMP asked to investigate Inuk status enrolment of Kingston, Ont. sisters
The organization that oversees Indigenous status under the Nunavut Agreement is asking the RCMP to investigate the actions of two Kingston sisters and their adoptive mother, following an investigation into their Inuk status.
-
Dangerous operation of vehicle a factor in deaths of Royal Military College cadets in Kingston, Ont.
An investigation into the deaths of four cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont. concludes the "dangerous operation of a motor vehicle was a factor" when the vehicle entered the water nearly one year ago.
Toronto
-
Purolator truck theft suspect arrested after multiple carjackings in Whitby
A 33-year-old man who was arrested after allegedly stealing a Purolator truck is facing more than 60 charges in connection with a series of violent carjackings in Whitby.
-
Ontarians will need to pre-book day trips to 20 more provincial parks
Ontario residents will have to pre-book their day trips at 20 additional provincial parks this summer.
-
Historic Toronto diner re-opens with revamped menu. Here's what's new
Toronto’s historic 24-hour-style diner reopened just over six weeks after the institution nearly broke customers’ hearts.
Kitchener
-
Special air quality statement in effect across southern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for much of southern Ontario, including the Region of Waterloo and the City of Guelph.
-
Three people displaced after Kitchener house fire
Kitchener Fire is investigating after a house fire on Cedar Street in Kitchener that left four people displaced.
-
Dam warning booms, buoys being installed and replaced: GRCA
The Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) says it will be installing booms and buoys upstream of its dams over the coming weeks.
London
-
Police believe this car may be related to a homicide investigation
It’s been one year since a Sarnia man was found dead in a parking lot in Enniskillen Township, and police are now looking for two more people they believe to be involved.
-
Environment Canada issues special weather statement
A special air quality statement is in effect for all of southern Ontario, including London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Sarnia-Lambton, Grey-Bruce and Oxford-Brant.
-
Ontarians will need to pre-book day trips to 20 more provincial parks
Ontario residents will have to pre-book their day trips at 20 additional provincial parks this summer.
Northern Ontario
-
Deer shot in front yard, northern hunter fined $8K
A northern Ontario hunter has been fined $8,000 and banned from hunting for two years for an incident that took place during a 2020 hunt in northwestern Ontario.
-
Streets flooded in Flour Mill area of Sudbury
A day after flood watches were issued for Junction Creek, a couple of roads in the Flour Mill area of Greater Sudbury are flooded Friday.
-
Police charge 22-year-old with stunt driving on Hwy. 11
A 22-year-old driver from Porcupine, Ont., near Timmins, is in trouble with the law after the Ontario Provincial Police made a traffic stop Monday on Highway 11.
Windsor
-
'They can get seriously injured': Boaters warned to steer clear of Gordie Howe Bridge construction
As construction rolls along and the bridge deck starts to creep across the Detroit River, local authorities are issuing a warning to people trying to fish or get a close up look from the water: Don’t.
-
Arson unit deems $250,000 Ford City fire 'suspicious'
A commercial building fire in the Ford City area has been deemed suspicious by the Windsor police arson unit.
-
$7,500 in gift cards stolen from Huron Church business
Windsor police are asking for help identifying two suspects who allegedly stole $7,500 worth of activated gift cards.
Calgary
-
Calgary shooting victim identified as Edmonton man
Calgary police have identified the victim of a shooting on Wednesday night as a 23-year-old Edmonton man.
-
Former Calgary mayoral candidate ordered to pay $650K in court case
Kevin J. Johnston, a former Calgary mayoral candidate who a judge said used his online talk show to spread "misinformation, conspiracy theories and hate," has been ordered to pay $650,000 in damages.
-
'Political hit men': Emails detail anger over RCMP handling of border protests
Almost 260 pages of emails detailing complaints made to the watchdog agency that investigates Mounties show many people were angry with the police response to trucker protests that blocked Alberta's main border crossing for more than two weeks in early 2022.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. First Nation sues province over Saskatchewan First Act
Onion Lake Cree Nation is suing the Saskatchewan government over autonomy legislation meant to reassert the province's control over natural resources.
-
Sask. workplace deaths increase in 2022
Workplace fatalities in Saskatchewan increased in 2022, according to the Saskatchewan Workers’ Compensation Board (WCB).
-
Judge hands full control of Saskatoon Lighthouse to MNP auditor
The Lighthouse Supported Living Inc. will be under the full control of a court-appointed receiver following an application from Affinity Credit Union on Thursday.
Edmonton
-
Mother charged with second-degree murder in death of baby daughter
A 30-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of her baby daughter last month.
-
Campuses warned about release of sexual offender last charged in February
A man sent to jail in February for following women on post-secondary campuses while masturbating was recently released, Edmonton police are warning the public.
-
Fire breaks out at Jasper Place business early Friday morning
A fire in the Jasper Place neighbourhood sent smoke up over west Edmonton Friday morning.
Vancouver
-
Reports of coyotes biting dogs, following people at Vancouver park prompts warning: BCCOS
Wildlife officials are warning people in Vancouver's Kitsilano neighbourhood to be vigilant after seeing an increased coyote presence in the area.
-
'Vancouver must do better': 700+ academics decry DTES decampment in open letter
Hundreds of Canadian academics are banding together to decry the dismantling of a homeless encampment in the country’s poorest postal code.
-
Woman accused of spitting on Arabic-speaking man in possible hate crime at large: Vancouver police
A woman suspected of carrying out a possible hate crime in Vancouver earlier this year remains at large, prompting police to turn to the public for help finding her.