The Princess Margaret Home Lottery is back with an early bird prize worth $2.6 million

The Princess Margaret Home Lottery is back with an early bird prize of a $2.6 million lakefront cottage in Muskoka and $100,000 cash.

"It's a three bedroom, two and a half bath. Just over 2,600 square feet, overlooking Southern exposure on Ril Lake. It's just stunning," said Angela Jones from Lakeshore Designs.

The fully furnished cottage was built and designed by Linwood Custom Homes.

"We have a gorgeous kitchen that has the nice waterfall edge countertops. It seats tons of people here, and it's a great, entertaining space. The layout is really well done. It's a nice open concept, high Linwood ceilings," shared Jones.

The cottage features a sun deck overlooking the lake and a games room.

"We have a pool table, card table, movie area and our guest spaces are down there as well. And a beautiful walk out to the lake," Jones continued.

Tickets for the lottery can be purchased online to support life-saving cancer research at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre.

"It's a win-win for everybody that is involved. The clients that buy tickets, the people that win, and we just know that the overall concept of what Princess Margaret stands for is that we're part of the big picture," said Jones.

Apart from this cottage, there are more opportunities to win prizes. Packages range from $100 to $250, including 50/50 draws and add-on tickets.

Packages can be purchased *online*. (Princess Margaret lotto.com)

The deadline for purchasing Early Bird Prize tickets is Friday at midnight. The prize draw will take place on April 23.