The County of Simcoe to support displaced Huronia Guest Home residents.
The County of Simcoe along with other community partners has announced that increased support will be offered to former residents of privately-operated Huronia Guest Home.
The privately run facility in Stayner was closed permanently earlier this week after residents reported the space was severely damaged and unlivable due to a bed bug infestation and water damage.
Although the facility is not considered a licensed care facility, in recent weeks inspectors from the County and Clearview Township, have been looking to address the many issues affecting the space.
On Saturday, January 14th, 2023 the County of Simcoe announced that although the county does not have regulatory authority over the building, it would offer pest remediation, short- and long-term accommodation, mental health and physical support, meals, and transportation.
The assistance would be made in partnership with the Township of Clearview, Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, and the South Georgian Bay Ontario Health Team.
The County says partners have scheduled treatment for pests to take place next week, and arrangements for housing for current residents displaced will be made, adding that those being moved to temporary housing arrangements will remain there until permanent housing is secured.
The County of Simcoe added that all residents affected by the closure have been notified of the plan in place meant to provide housing.
