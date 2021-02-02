BARRIE, ONT. -- Paramedics say a teenager has been airlifted to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries following a collision involving a snowmobile and a tractor-trailer in Springwater Township.

The crash happened just after 11 Tuesday morning along County Road 27 just north of Flos Road 11 East.

Simcoe County paramedics rushed the teen to a local hospital, where he was then airlifted to a Toronto area hospital.

Huronia West OPP closed the area between Flos Road 11 East and Tiny-Flos Townline for the OPP investigation.