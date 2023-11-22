'Tear a hole in the heart of everyone who loves you': OPP on impaired driving
The Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) wants to remind motorists to plan ahead when consuming alcohol or drugs.
Use a designated driver, cab, rideshare, public transit or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements, OPP stated in a press release.
"In a split second, you could ruin your future, injure or kill others, and tear a hole in the heart of everyone who loves you," the release said.
In less than 24 hours, two men were charged with impaired driving offences in Dufferin County.
On November 17, just after 11 p.m., police watched a car speed by on Highway 10 in Mono.
During this traffic stop, the officers believed the driver to be impaired.
A 27-year-old man from Palmerston was charged with:
- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
- Speeding 1 - 49 Km/h over the posted limit
On November 18, just before 11 p.m., officers from Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) initiated a vehicle stop on County Road 16 near Broadway in Orangeville. Once again, the officers were led into an impaired operation investigation.
A 17-year-old Orangeville man has been charged with:
- Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs
- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
- Fail to surrender insurance card
- Novice driver - BAC above zero
The accused parties are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville to answer the charges. Their driver's licences were suspended, and the vehicles were impounded.
Dufferin OPP continues to conduct traffic enforcement daily as drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs and who drive at excessive speeds continue to pose a threat to Ontario roads. We are committed to the safety of our community.
